New tourism development granted planning in Leitrim

Proposed look of the new chalets granted planning in Leitrim Village

Leitrim County Council have granted planning permission for the development of 26 new chalets in Leitrim Village.

The new tourism accommodation development applied by Drumhienry Holdings Ltd will see the  construction of 26 chalets at Drumhienry Lodge.

The development will see the restoration and change of use of the coach house to a reception area with stairs to the first floor, offices and toilets along with new footpaths and car parks.

Wooden chalets will acommodate a number of bedrooms, kitchen and living areas. Plans also include the creation of a recreational footpath and two car parks with a total of 25 car parking spaces.

There was one objection to the planning application. Permission was granted with 14 conditions attached.

