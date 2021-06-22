Leitrim woman Annie celebrates her 103rd birthday

The Leitrim Observer's Drumkeerin correspondent Andy Redican revealed this week that one local lady marked an amazing birthday last week - her 103rd.

Andy writes, “Who is the celebrity in our community these days ?

“It is none other than that inspirational lady, Annie Cullen, Cornacloy, Drumkeerin, who, last week, celebrated her 103rd birthday. What an achievement!

“Three years ago this correspondent had the good fortune and joy to call into Annie in her home in Cornacloy to wish her a happy 100th Birthday.

“It was a most enjoyable and enlightening visit to behold her tucking into a hearty lunch of chicken, vegetables and potatoes and to listen to her, in awe, recall her life, family and the harsh times she had come through.

“There was no hint of bitterness, despite the hardships she had endured.

“Last year for her 102nd and this year, her 103rd birthday, Covid-19 denied me the privilege to call to her. But her proud family and proud people at Arus Breffni were delighted that she enjoyed her big day, full of life, hale and hearty with her family, friends and Arus Breffni staff.

“Indeed the staff marvelled how resilient Annie was, coming throughout the lockdown, never complaining about isolation from family.

“All in our parish and surrounding parishes congratulate Annie and wish her continued good health and enjoyment.

“She is an inspirational lady. Long may she continue to be so.”

Happy birthday Annie!