Leitrim ingredient selected as key ingredient in Ireland’s first ever All-Ireland Mega Sandwich

A local ingredient has made it into the Heinz All-Ireland mega sandwich which brings together one extra special ingredient from each of the 32 counties in Ireland.

The All-Ireland sandwich competition, celebrating the very best of the country’s favourite local food producers, coincided with last weekends All Ireland Football final, with the ingredients being nominated in their hundreds by the public. The final recipe was ultimately chosen by head of Heinz Ireland, David Adams and food writer and presenter Dee Laffan.

The winning Leitrim ingredient was none other than the McNiffe’s delicious Original Irish Pan Boxty which provided a crucial layer being used as one of the “bread” layers holding the fillings together, along with 31 other mouth-watering ingredients from all over Ireland.

McNiffe’s award winning Boxty is available in selected Supervalu, Tesco, Spar, Centra, Londis, Gala, independent retail outlets and butchers as well as launching in Dunnes stores from this week.

David Adams, head of Heinz Ireland, said “Our final recipe represents all of the wonderful local produce Ireland has to offer… We designed our sandwich in layers- one fish, one meat and one cheese with it being held in place by four different types of bread and of course lashings of our Heinz (Seriously) Good Mayonnaise. A bit like an ultimate club sandwich…Thanks to everyone for nominating their favourites and for helping celebrate Irish produce this summer”.

Commenting on the final recipe, food writer and presenter Dee Laffan, said “This was such a fun competition to be involved in and to be able to witness such county pride for food producers across the island was incredible.



“I love that part of my job is to champion Irish food producers, but to see the public get behind their favourites was really something special.

“This list of winning ingredients represents the fact that we have amazing producers and farmers across the entire island of Ireland.

“It makes you realise what is available on your doorstep, but also that supporting Irish is supporting local. The winning sandwich is a work of art in itself! I think the best thing about it is you can break it down and et it in parts or use the list of winning ingredients to create so many delicious sandwich variations yourself!”

Here is the full list of all 32 top-class ingredients that were chosen:

1. St Tola Divine, Co Clare

2. Gubbeen Farmhouse Cheese, Co Cork

3. Sourdough bread from Emilie’s Bake house, Co Kerry

4. Irish Butter from Glenstal Foods, Co Limerick

5. Mature cheese and red onion crisps, O'Donnells, Co Tipperary

6. Blaa from Walsh’s Bakehouse, Co Waterford

7. Cheddar from Coolattin Cheddar, Co Carlow

8. Cucumbers from Welgro produce, Co Dublin

9. Chili jam from Gilney’s preserves, Co Kildare

10. Smoked trout pate from Goatsbridge trout farm, Co Kilkenny

11. Microgreens from Edmundburry greens, Co Laois

12. Honey roast ham from Heterich Artisan meats, Co Longford

13. Sourdough bread, the home bakery, Co Louth

14. Organic lettuce, Meade farm, Co Meath

15. Shaved New York style pastrami from Carrolls of Tullamore, Co Offaly

16. Turkey slices, Green farm fine foods, Co Westmeath

17. Tomatoes from Wexford tomatoes, Co Wexford

18. Salami, Guastella, Co Wicklow

19. Smoke roasted organic salmon, North coast smokehouse, Co Antrim

20. Onion jam. The burren balsamics, Co Armagh

21. Drumlin garlic cheese, Corleggy cheeses, Co Cavan

22. Crispy onions, Scotts crispy onions, Co Derry

23. Wild Irish Tuna, Shines Seafood, Co Donegal

24. Black garlic butter, Abernethy butter, Co Down

25. Fresh free range eggs from Cavanagh Eggs, Co Fermanagh

26. Mushrooms from Monaghan Mushrooms, Co Monaghan

27. Bresola from Ispini Charcuterie, Co Tyrone

28. Salad leaves from An Carrai Glas, Co Galway

29. Boxty from McNiffe’s Boxty, Co Leitrim

30. Sea salt from Achill island sea salt, Co Mayo

31. Sundried tomatoes, ballagh farm shop, Co Roscommon

32. Hummus from Sweet beat, Co Sligo