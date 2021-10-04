Search

04/10/2021

GSOC need powers to investigate retired Gardaí – Martin Kenny TD

GSOC need powers to investigate retired Gardaí – Martin Kenny TD

Deputy Martin Kenny

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice Martin Kenny TD has called upon the Garda Commissioner to give GSOC the power to investigate retired members of An Garda Síochána. 

Speaking from Leinster House, the Sligo-Leitrim TD said, “We have always been concerned that GSOC is limited to investigating current members of An Garda Síochána only. After the arrest of an as yet unnamed retired senior Garda, it brings to light the issue again. If it turns out that this person was going to be investigated by GSOC for wrongdoing during his time and decided to retire to avoid this, that will speak for itself.

"For the very few Gardaí who have committed a breach in their duty of protecting the public, GSOC is easily avoidable for them – all they need to do is retire and any GSOC investigation will disappear. This is in stark contrast to overseeing bodies in other sectors, such as the Irish Medical Council, who have the ability to investigate allegations made against medical practitioners even after their retirement. 

"This is denying justice to a certain extent and makes members of the public very uneasy about their ability to report perceived wrong doing by members of An Garda Síochána. Once again, I want to commend the determination and hard work of the Gardaí involved in this case.”

Leitrim court hears case of man who travelled outside the 5km Covid restriction

Aer Lingus Gatwick service returns to Knock Airport

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media