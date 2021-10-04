GSOC need powers to investigate retired Gardaí – Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice Martin Kenny TD has called upon the Garda Commissioner to give GSOC the power to investigate retired members of An Garda Síochána.

Speaking from Leinster House, the Sligo-Leitrim TD said, “We have always been concerned that GSOC is limited to investigating current members of An Garda Síochána only. After the arrest of an as yet unnamed retired senior Garda, it brings to light the issue again. If it turns out that this person was going to be investigated by GSOC for wrongdoing during his time and decided to retire to avoid this, that will speak for itself.

"For the very few Gardaí who have committed a breach in their duty of protecting the public, GSOC is easily avoidable for them – all they need to do is retire and any GSOC investigation will disappear. This is in stark contrast to overseeing bodies in other sectors, such as the Irish Medical Council, who have the ability to investigate allegations made against medical practitioners even after their retirement.

"This is denying justice to a certain extent and makes members of the public very uneasy about their ability to report perceived wrong doing by members of An Garda Síochána. Once again, I want to commend the determination and hard work of the Gardaí involved in this case.”