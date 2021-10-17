Leitrim SIPTU pays tribute to the late Francie Gilmartin

The Leitrim branch of SIPTU has paid tribute to former Fianna Fail County Councillor Francie Gilmartin who recently passed away.

A spokesperson for the organisation stated, “It is with deep regret at we, the members of Region 5 Retired Members of SIPTU, have heard of the death of Francie.

“As chairman of the Leitrim branch of SIPTU Francie showed true qualities of leadership in his ability to conduct and control a meeting with his knowledge and understanding of the trials and tribulations that beset the members.

“He was a very well respected member of our union and was held in very high esteem by all members who came in contact with him and this was why he was always an automatic choice for delegate to represent the Leitrim branch of Retired Members at all Conferences.

“His unselfish dedication to the members was like a beacon to us.

“The way he undertook organising the Christmas party for all retired members, for many years, has not gone unnoticed.

“It is things like this that shows the commitment that he had for others. This respect was not only held by union members but by the wider community which was demonstrated when he was elected in 1999 to Leitrim County Council where he served for many years and contributed in no small way to the running of his county.

“His service to the different committees that he served on was a true reflection of the man that was Francie Gilmartin.

“May he rest in peace.”