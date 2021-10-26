Waterways Ireland launches public consultation on its first Climate Action Plan

Waterways Ireland is calling on members of the public to have their say on its new Climate Action Plan, the public consultation for which is now open.

This is the cross-border navigation authority’s first climate action plan. Focused on the decade to 2030, it sets out the vision for how Waterways Ireland will reach its key climate action targets.

This includes reducing emissions by at least 51% and improving energy efficiency by at least 50%. It also addresses Waterways Ireland’s aim to be a net zero organisation by 2050.

The draft Climate Action Plan details the seven objectives Waterways Ireland has identified as being essential to delivering on its climate ambitions.

The first two are centered on people and processes; setting out how Waterways Ireland will deliver through collaboration and engagement, and by leveraging its assets.

The other five objectives focus on delivering across climate mitigation and climate adaptation. The integrated objectives align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Under the draft plan, Waterways Ireland commits to considering climate action in decisions around the acquisition, operation, maintenance and disposal of its assets, as well as the procurement of energy, consumables and third-party services.

These activities will be supported by targeted actions and initiatives in priority areas to implement climate mitigation and adaptation measures. Progress in achieving key results will be measured quarterly, ensuring that activities are agile and can keep pace with carbon budgets and other measures developed for the sector.

The draft Waterways Ireland Climate Action Plan can be found on the Waterways Ireland website. Submissions can be made via email or post, details of which can be found on the website. The closing date for submissions is Monday, 17th January 2022. Following the 12-week consultation, submissions will be reviewed and the final Climate Action Plan will be prepared.

Waterways Ireland is hosting a questions and answers webinar on the draft Climate Action Plan at 7pm on Thursday, 11th November 2021. Registration details can also be found on the website or attendance can be reserved by email to climate.action@ waterwaysireland.org