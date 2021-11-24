Search

24 Nov 2021

Electricity meter upgrade to roll out in areas of Leitrim

Reporter:

news reporter

Meter by meter, ESB Networks is connecting Ireland to a clean, electric future.

At ESB Networks, we’ve been connecting customers to Ireland’s power network for years, and as part of the National Smart Metering Programme, we’re now installing smart electricity meters  in County Leitrim.

ESB Networks  is aiming to upgrade all 2.4 million electricity meters  in homes, farms and businesses by the end of 2024.

These meters are being installed at no extra cost to customers.

Flexible customer appointment times are available including Saturdays.

Smart meters will significantly reduce the need for estimated bills, provides customers with more information to help them to manage their electricity usage more efficiently and enables customers to access a wider range of products and services from their electricity supplier.

The programme is a key deliverable of the Climate Action Plan and ESB Networks is carrying out the upgrade programme on behalf of the Commission for Regulation of Utilities, co-operating closely with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, and other stakeholders.

Eoghan Barrett, Manager of the National Smart Metering Programme, ESB Networks said, “Over the coming weeks, we will contact customers in county Leitrim to arrange the installation of meters.

“In accordance with Government COVID-19 guidelines, we have implemented additional safety measures to ensure the safety of our customers, staff and installers.

“Our installers wear appropriate PPE and adhere to social distancing guidelines during the meter replacement process.”

To find out more about the smart metering programme and its benefits visit www.esbnetworks.ie/ smartmeter

