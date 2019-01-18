The number of people signing on in Leitrim has dropped by 12%

There were more than 230 less people signing on in Leitrim last year, a drop of approximately 12%, according to figures by the Central Statistics Office.

Live Register figures for December 2018 stood at 199,669, a decline of 36,599 people on the same month last year. The seasonally adjusted register figure for December was 204,000, a year on year decrease of 15.5% The last time the seasonally adjusted Live Register was at a similar level was May, 2008, when it was 204,900.

Commenting on the drop in Leitrim, Senator Frank Feighan stated, “It is great to see that the number of people signing on the Live Register in Leitrim has declined by almost 12% in 2018.

“This is more than 230 people who are back making a living, to the benefit of themselves, their families and the local communities in which they live,” he said.