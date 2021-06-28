Leitrim County Council “remains committed” to securing office space in Manorhamilton and hopes to secure this within the next 12 months this week's municipal meeting has heard.

Newly elected Manorhamilton Municipal District Cathaoirleach, Cllr Justin Warnock noted that it was nearly six years since councillors were told the local authority were looking for offices in Manorhamilton “and there is still no office space”.

He said that securing this office for Manorhamilton “is a very important piece of the jigsaw” especially if you live in the far north of the county.

“If you have to travel from Tullaghan, Rossinver, Kiltyclogher or Kinlough to Carrick-on-Shannon (to do business with the Council) you have to take the day off work,” he said.

“Manorhamilton is an ideal location for an office as it would only be a short trip for people living in the north of the county.

“I don't think we can wait much longer for this,” he added.

Cllr Sean McDermott described the provision of council offices in Manorhamilton as “so important for the town and the community”.

Speaking on behalf of the local authority, Samantha Healy said that the local authority “remains committed to securing council offices for Manorhamilton and are continuing conversations to obtain this as soon as possible.”

She said that the Council hoped to secure office space “within the next 12 months” for the municipal district and stressed that discussions are “ongoing”.

Cllr Felim Gurn said that it was disappointing that offices have still not been secured noting that the municipal district has been using Health Board offices for meetings while the wait continues.

“People have been asking when we will be opening our new council offices. This is going on for five or six years now,” he pointed out.