Manorhamilton native retires as Detective Inspector from Gardaí

After 36 years on the force serving in An Garda Síochána Michael Mulligan is finally retiring today, Wednesday, July 21, stepping down as an Detective Inspector.

Mick Mulligan is originally from McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, the son of Paddy and Margaret Mulligan and brother Maureen, Paraic, Seán and Tricia.

He moved to Dublin in September 1980 and has lived there ever since but has always remained a true Leitrim man as according to his daughter Ashleigh and son Craig, “Even after 40 years living in Dublin, you'll still never catch him cheering for Dublin in an All Ireland final.”



When he first moved to Dublin at the age of 17 he worked as a trainee psychiatric nurse in St It's Hospital and it is here he met his wife Trisha.

However on November 4 1985 he joined An Garda Síochána.

Following 22 weeks training in Templemore he was stationed in Store Street Garda Station, Dublin City Centre in 1986.

In the meantime Mick was kept up to date on all the news regarding Leitrim and his Family as his mother Margaret wrote to him frequently (letters he still has to this day).

However Mick was to undergo a baptism of fire as this young Garda graduate was stationed in Dublin’s inner city.

Helping him during his time his mother wrote to him to remind him of a time when she heard a Sergeant telling a new recruit that there were “no medals for heroes” so when he got to Store Street he should “be cute” and not be too “jildy.”

This advice has served him well throughout his career.



He went on to spend ten years in Store Street and was promoted to Sergeant in 1996.

What followed was a brief stint in Scotstown, Co Monaghan in 1996 for one year before he returned to Dublin in 1997 and moved to Ballymun station for two years.

In 1999 he became a member of the Task Force in Santry Garda Station and was involved in this for four years.

He then became a Detective Sergeant in Coolock in 2003 and was appointed Detective Sergeant in Whitehall in 2004 until Whitehall station was sadly closed (a station that he loved working in) in 2012 when he moved back to Santry.

In 2016 he was back in uniform after almost 20 years in plain clothes as he was promoted to Inspector at Mountjoy Station.

In 2018 he was again promoted this time to the rank of Detective Inspector.

Mick had a long standing career which has mostly been spent in the Dublin H District; Santry, Whitehall, Ballymun and Dublin Airport and will surely be a loss to the division.

This week's retirement will mark the culmination of 36 years; a lifetime of service, hard work, dedication and commitment to his job.

Michael ‘Mick’ Mulligan is originally from Mc Dermott Terrace, Manorhamilton. He is pictured above during a recent press conference

While very rewarding his career wasn’t without its tough and challenging days; dealing with serious crime and indeed many tough crime scenes.

As he served in many different stations, he took on extra roles within the organisation including becoming a Hostage Negotiator.

He was also no stranger to working with dignitaries as he was involved in the garda presence required for the Queen's visit to Ireland in 2011, Barack Obama's visit in 2011 and Prince Charles' visit in 2017.



With the assistance of AGSI (the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors) Mick also completed and graduated from UCD in 2014 with a Higher Diploma in Safety Health and Welfare at Work.

There is no doubt he will be missed by his colleagues and friends in An Garda Síochána.

However while looking back on over three and a half decades serving the people of Ireland he is also looking forward to his retirement and more time with his family.



With this in mind Mick and his wife Trisha have recently purchased a motorhome and have big plans to travel. With Covid playing it’s part in Mick’s retirement plans, this year they will travel around Ireland first and then hopefully next year make it to the UK and mainland Europe.

He also has two grandchildren to keep him busy: Graham age 12 and Gwen age 5 and being 'Gaga' or 'Gaga Be-Baw' as he is known by the kids, is definitely his favourite job - with An Garda Síochána a close second!

He also recently began tending an allotment where he is growing his own fruit and veg and is known to spend hours on end there but wife Trisha really thinks it’s mainly an excuse for a 'boys club!



His loving family want to say they are so proud of him and all his achievements over the years and want to wish him a long, happy and healthy retirement.

Happy retirement Mick and thank you for your service.