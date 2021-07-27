No plans to fly tricolour at Parke's Castle

Parke's Castle, Fivemilebourne
The Office of Public Works OPW have stated they have no plans to fly the Irish tricolour at Parke’s Castle, Fivemilebourne.
Members of Manorhamilton Municipal District wrote to the OPW last month asking them to erect the Irish tricolour at the castle along with the OPW flag.
Local councillors believe the Irish national flag should be flown at the state owned building.
The Manorhamilton were not happy with the response from the state body which detailed the guidelines around flying the tricolour and the need for the site to be floodlit and the flag to be raised and lowered.
The councillors said the important Irish state site is flood lit at night.
Cllr Justin Warnock said the council should write again to the OPW asking them to reconsider their decision.
Cllr Frank Dolan added that the castle is an important tourist site in the county. Cllr Felim Gurn agreed and said more needs to be done to promote Parke's Castle along with Manorhamilton Castle.
