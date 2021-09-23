Three Leitrim schools to take part in Healthy Homework

Three schools in County Leitrim are taking part in the latest edition of the successful health homework programme.

They are: Gaelscoil Chluainín and Masterson NS in Manorhamilton and St Patrick's NS in Drumshanbo.

Only 4 in 10 children are getting adequate levels of physical activity per day and 5% of children aged 9 -12 are not exercising on a daily basis. Three quarters (76%) of parents of children claim they would like to see more of their child's current homework being focused on learning about nutrition and physical and mental wellbeing. As Ireland’s first health homework initiative, Laya Super Troopers encourages children and families to integrate achievable yet impactful activities into their daily lives.

The newest element in the established Super Troopers health homework programme has just been launched. The 28-part series aims to provide families and children with fun activities and advice on how to promote a healthier lifestyle for all the family.

The series, which features stars such as Johnny Sexton, Anna Geary and Karl Henry alongside well-known personalities, sportspeople and health and wellness experts, focuses on nutrition, physical activity, and mental wellbeing. Hosted by child presenters MJ Kearin (12), Daniel Shields (14) and Juliet McKenna (12), the Laya Super Troopers TV episodes are available to everyone and feature an array of fun activities, advice, and lots of challenges for children, parents and teachers to do themselves.

Endorsed by Healthy Ireland, the Laya Super Troopers programme has benefitted more than one million children since its launch six years ago and 600 schools will take part in the programme this academic year. In County Leitrim, three national schools are among the 600 schools to take part this year. As Ireland’s first health homework initiative Laya Super Troopers encourages children and families to integrate achievable yet impactful activities into their daily lives.

Commenting at the launch of Super Troopers, Frank Feighan TD, Minister of State with responsibility for Public Health, Well Being and the National Drugs Strategy, said: “Encouraging families to get involved with their children’s health and wellbeing is critically important for the future health of our nation. Laya Super Troopers is a clever way to get kids more active with their families and involving teachers in overseeing health homework and is a great way to ensure that health and wellbeing is a focus in homes and schools every day.

The programme also focuses on the three main strands of our work in Healthy Ireland; physical activity, emotional wellbeing and a healthy diet. It's great to see these healthy habits being encouraged at a young age and I’d encourage more schools to get involved and support making these habits last a lifetime; helping to bring about a Healthier Ireland for the adults of tomorrow."

The first episode of Laya Super Troopers TV can be viewed at www.layasupertroopers.ie.