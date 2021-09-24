Charity Hill Walk and Ramble coming up

The annual hill walk and ramble for Fr. Ed O’Connell’s Peruvian Charity Warmi Huasi takes place again on Sunday, October 3. Assembly is at the Bee Park Community Centre at 10.30am.
Both the hill walk and the ramble will take place on Faughary. The ramble, which is 9k in distance, will commence at 11.15am, and the hill walk, which is 9.5k in distance, starts at 11am.
There will be complimentary refreshments for participants after they have completed their events.
Fr. Ed’s Peruvian Charity Warmi Huasi is being promoted in association with the Bee Park Sports Hub and the Holey Soles Hill Walking Club.
The link – https://www.leitrimhillwalking.org/p/annual- fundraising-hillwalk-and-ramble.html?m=1 provides full details of the ramble and hill walk which is being organised by Nuala McNulty.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.