24/09/2021

Charity Hill Walk and Ramble coming up

The annual hill walk and ramble for Fr. Ed O’Connell’s Peruvian Charity Warmi Huasi takes place again on Sunday, October 3. Assembly is at the Bee Park Community Centre at 10.30am.

Both the hill walk and the ramble will take place on Faughary. The ramble, which is 9k in distance, will commence at 11.15am, and the hill walk, which is 9.5k in distance, starts at 11am.

There will be complimentary refreshments for participants after they have completed their events.

Fr. Ed’s Peruvian Charity Warmi Huasi is being promoted in association with the Bee Park Sports Hub and the Holey Soles Hill Walking Club.

The link – https://www.leitrimhillwalking.org/p/annual- fundraising-hillwalk-and-ramble.html?m=1 provides full details of the ramble and hill walk which is being organised by Nuala McNulty.

