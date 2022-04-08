Leitrim more than halves number of households on social housing waiting lists in 5 years

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien welcomed figures published in the 2021 Summary of Social Housing Assessments (SSHA) which show a substantial reduction of 51% in the Leitrim social housing waiting list since the first annual assessment was conducted in 2016.

The 2021 Summary of Social Housing Assessments (SSHA) shows 177 households in Leitrim were assessed as being qualified for, and in need of, social housing support as of 17 November 2021. This figure is down 13 (6.8%) from 190 households recorded on 2 November 2020. This figure also represents a total decrease of 186 (51%) households since 2016 when annual recording of the SSHA began.

Nationally, 59,247 households were assessed as being qualified for social housing support as of 17 November 2021, down 2,633 (4.3%) from 61,880 households on 2 November 2020. This figure is a reduction of 32,353 (35.3%) since 2016.

Overall in 2021, a total of 9,183 new social homes were delivered, an increase of 17% on 2020 figures. This total includes 5,202 new build homes (an increase of 2.6% on 2020), 1,270 acquisitions and 2,711 homes delivered through leasing programmes.

The Minister noted, "there are still 177 households in Leitrim who are relying on us for the provision of housing support. Housing for All, which was launched six months ago, sets us on a pathway to delivering 90,000 new social homes between now and the end of 2030. This year we will be investing more than €4bn to deliver 11,820 new social homes in 2022, including 9,000 new build social homes.

“As with all Department’s, we are watching the situation in Ukraine closely. The Russian invasion is having significant impacts on all sectors of society and our goal is to provide shelter and accommodation for those fleeing war while protecting to the greatest extent possible, Housing for All delivery at its existing pace."