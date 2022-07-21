Dates announced for temporary closure of Manorhamilton's Civic Amenity Site

The Manorhamilton Civic Amenity site will be closed for two weekends
The Council has issued a notice reminding customers that the Manorhamilton Civic Amenity Site will be closed temporarily over the weekends of
- Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23
- Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30.
- Friday, August 5.
The site will reopen on Saturday, August 6.
