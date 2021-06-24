Detailed designs of Mohill Public Realm works expected by early 2022

Major transformation of Mohill in proposed new plans

An artists impression of Mohill's Public Realm works

Tenders for the appointment of a design consultant for the public realm works in Mohill are due back in mid July with detailed designs expected by early 2022.
This means that a consultant should be appointed by the third quarter of 2021 with the detailed design of the project expected to be completed by the first quarter of next year.
A tender for works is expected by February/March 2022 with works expected to take nine months after the appointment of the construction contractor.

The update came following a query by Independent councillor, Enda Stenson, who said that people were looking for more information on when the works were expected to take place.
Speaking at the June Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District meeting, Director of Services, Joseph Gilhooly, said “We are on target at this stage and probably more advanced than we are with other schemes.”

Pier at the Church of Ireland
In a separate motion, Cllr Thomas Mulligan asked that works be carried out by the Council on the restoration of a stone pier at the Church of Ireland in Mohill.
Cllr Mulligan noted this pier supported a historic cast iron gate and the current state of the pier meant that the gate could not open or close properly at this location.
Council staff noted that this pier was part of church property but said that restoration of the pier will included as part of the urban renewal works planned in the town.

