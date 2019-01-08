RSA to recruit additional driving tester for Carrick-on-Shannon
It is hoped the new appointment will significantly reduce test waiting times.
The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has confirmed it is in the process of recruiting driving testers and intends to appoint at least one to its Carrick-on-Shannon headquarters.
Waiting times for Carrick-on-Shannon are approximately 7 weeks at present and there have been repeated calls for additional staff to be employed.
Leitrim County Council received a letter confirming news of the recruitment drive. Cllr Seadhna Logan welcomed the announcement and said he hoped the new tester will be in place shortly.