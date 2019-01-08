RSA to recruit additional driving tester for Carrick-on-Shannon

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has confirmed it is in the process of recruiting driving testers and intends to appoint at least one to its Carrick-on-Shannon headquarters.

Waiting times for Carrick-on-Shannon are approximately 7 weeks at present and there have been repeated calls for additional staff to be employed.

Leitrim County Council received a letter confirming news of the recruitment drive. Cllr Seadhna Logan welcomed the announcement and said he hoped the new tester will be in place shortly.