Skoda's first electric car has piqued the interest of Irish motorists - priority ordering now open

Škoda’s first electric vehicle looks set to be hugely popular and from today, prospective customers can pay a deposit to secure priority ordering.

The ENYAQ iV is set to arrive in Ireland next June and with Škoda having a substantial customer base in Ireland, interest is high.

Covid-19 restrictions are still in place so Škoda has decided to launch this online deposit system for the ENYAQ iV.

The ENYAQ iV comes in a number of battery sizes so there is something to suit all levels of usage. The ENYAQ 60 has battery capacity 58.3kWh with an estimated driving range of 390km. The ENYAQ 80 model has a range of around 510km from a 77.1kWh battery.

The car remains true to Škoda’s styling and comes with the usual range of safety features, optional extras and clever storage solutions.

Pre-grant prices start from €46,570 for the ENYAQ 60 and €54,630 for the ENYAQ 80.

All ENYAQ vehicles are priced exclusively with a three-year service and tyre plan.

Škoda have also welcomed the recent grant confirmation from the SEAI for BEVs next year.

Up to €7,800 of grants and incentives are available to ENYAQ iV customers in 2021. Demand is expected to outstrip supply with only 350 ENYAQ iV units available in 2021.

It is for this reason combined with the Covid-19 restrictions on showroom visits that Škoda is launching its online deposit reservation process or pre-booking as it is commonly known.

Škoda has said that each depositor is not guaranteed an ENYAQ iV in 2021 as production is limited and vehicles will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The car manufacturer has stressed, however, that all deposits will be returned at the end of the process whether an ENYAQ iV is ordered or not.

After paying an online deposit, customers will be contacted in January or February by their selected dealer who will support them through the purchase process, with the first customers expected to receive vehicles in June.

Head of Marketing and Product with Škoda Ireland Ray Leddy said: “We are very excited about the imminent arrival of the Škoda ENYAQ iV. In the past Škoda has had challenges delivering sufficient volumes of product due to excessive demand.

“Most recently, with the new Octavia and before this the Kodiaq. With Škoda showrooms closed due to Covid-19 restrictions and many of our customers preferring to shop online, it makes sense to launch this initiative at this time.

“Škoda ENYAQ iV price and specification information is now available on our website so customers can research the product before paying a deposit. I would like to thank Volkswagen Financial Services, who are supporting us by providing a safe online environment for our customer transactions."

Škoda is advising early deposit reservations.

The company has also launched an ENYAQ iV online configurator where customers can build their bespoke and unique ENYAQ iV.

More information on the entire Škoda range and details of the ENYAQ iV reservation process can be found at www.skoda.ie

Founded in 1895, Škoda is one of the oldest car companies in the world. It currently offers its customers seven passenger cars - the Fabia, Scala, Kamiq, Octavia, Karoq, Kodiaq, and Superb.