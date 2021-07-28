Progress on development of new turn off for Cootehall on N4 in Roscommon
The road designed turn off junction is planned between Boyle and Carrick-on-Shannon
File photo
Minister of State at the Department of Health and local Fine Gael TD, Frank Feighan has recently been briefed on progress towards the development of a road designed turn off junction for Cootehall of the main N4 road between Boyle and Carrick-on-Shannon by Roscommon County Council.
In an email from the local authority to Minister Feighan, he was informed during the week that the Departure Application has been approved by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.
Tenders have now been issued by Roscommon County Council and are due for return in the next three weeks. It is expected that a Contractor will be appointed by mid-August with work on the N4 junction turnoff to begin in late September if all goes well.
“I have been keeping a keen eye on progress and while many may consider it slow that is the nature of these procurement proceedings however slowly but surely this important piece of safety infrastructure is moving steadily” declared Minister Feighan.
“I wish to thank Roscommon Co Council for their on-going commitment to these vital safety works, and I am glad that progress is evident which I am sure will be welcomed by the area’s residents” concluded Minister Feighan.