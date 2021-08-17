“Investment in ‘fast-charge’ electric vehicle charge points are essential to support tourism in the north west” says Sligo-Leitrim TD

Local TD, Sinn Féin Deputy, Martin Kenny, has written to Leitrim, Sligo, Roscommon and Donegal councils to ask for an outline of their plans regarding the installation of the car charging points in the area. This follows on from engagement the Sinn Féin TD had with the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, in July to highlight the lack of fast-charge spaces for the region.

Deputy Kenny said, “Since restrictions started to ease, there has been a good flow of tourists into some of our gorgeous amenities across the region, with many using electric cars for their journey. We also have local people investing in electric vehicles now. But there are very few ‘fast-charge’ points available for them to use across the north west region.

“Since the beginning of the summer, a number of people have raised the lack of charging points with me again and again. According to the ESB ecar map, there are less than 25 charging points across the areas I represent. That’s 25 out of a nationwide figure of 1,385. Does the Minister for Transport realise that people in rural Ireland are also investing in greener futures, and it’s not just a Dublin-centric issue?

“In July I highlighted the frustrations of locals and tourists to Minister Ryan, and asked what plans are currently in place for fast-charging points in the region. In his reply to me last week, he indicated that €2 million has been made available to local authorities for instillation of charging points at specific tourist spots across the country, as well as the Climate Fund already in operation.

“My main concern here is that no breakdown by county was provided for this funding. The lack of charging points in the region has been an issue since the introduction of ecars, but the issue is now escalating as we – thankfully - have many more ecars on the roads than ever before.

“Wise investment in making these fast-charge points available is essential to supporting tourism in rural Ireland. I’ve written to the councils in the north west region today to know what plans they have for this funding. Rural Ireland has some of the most scenic amenities in Ireland – but without adequate fast charge car-charging facilities, we won’t have a lot of tourists to share these views with”.