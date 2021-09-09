Mohill Main Street closed to traffic this morning, Thursday, September 9
The street was closed last night. Image: Facebook
Motorists travelling through Mohill this morning are advised to allow extra time for their journey as traffic diversions remain in place following the partial collapse of a building facade yesterday afternoon.
Plaster was left strewn on a nearby footpath and several cracks appeared in the front of a former pub and hotel shortly after lunch yesterday, Wednesday, September 8.
Gardai were called to the scene and diversions were put in place as the building was assessed.
Overnight upper Main Street, Mohill was closed to traffic and www.leitrimobserver.ie understands diversions remain in place this morning.