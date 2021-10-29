Search

Road closure in North Leitrim to facilitate bridge repair works

Road closures in Templemore

Roads closure

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The local road L-2169 on either side of Shanvaus Bridge, located between Manorhamilton and Dromahair, will be closed from 1st November to 6th December 2021 to facilitate rehabilitation works to the bridge. Leitrim County Council will endeavour to expedite the works process in order to open the road sooner.

Diversions will be in place via L-6169 and R-280, with local access only as far as Shanvaus Bridge.

The alternative routes:

Travelling from Manorhamilton to Benbo – continue south on R-280 and turn right onto the L6169 through Carrowcashel Townland

Travelling from Benbo to Manorhamilton - turn right onto the L6169 and left onto the R-280 to Manorhamilton

Local access available through L21691 Benbo to N16. All diversions will be signposted.

Leitrim County Council would like to thank you for your co-operation and regret any inconvenience caused.

