Motors Review: Family, fun and adventures - The SEAT Ateca

Ateca has become one of SEAT Ireland's more successful vehicles selling well over 300,000 units since its introduction in 2016 and over 3,500 units here in Ireland.

This five-seater is based on the same underpinnings as the VW Tiguan as both SEAT and Volkswagen are part of the Volkswagen Group.

Ateca is a stylish family SUV that is practical and functional as well as offering a rewarding and fun drive. In terms of size, it sits above the SEAT Arona and below the large Tarraco seven-seater SUV.

The nameplate was given a mid-life refresh last year with a re-modelled design and a greater degree of versatility.

Changes included a new front face with a new bumper and full LED headlights and a new rear bumper with full LED rear lights. Ateca’s name is now embossed in the new handwriting style at the rear and simulated exhaust pipes add an edge to the rear look. The car's length has increased by 18mm while width and height remain the same.

Trims match customers’ lifestyles and even the entry level SE has a long list of standard items.

The newest trim is the Xperience which offers a more robust look with a dash of off-road character emphasised by black front and rear bumpers, black side and wheel arches, chrome side mouldings and front and rear mouldings all finished in an aluminium look. Customers can choose between 18/19-inch wheels.

Inside, you get nice fit and finish with new upholsteries, stitching effects on door panels, some new chromed details as well as a new steering wheel that allows an increased feeling of connection between the driver and the vehicle. Seats are comfy and support your back nicely. The driver’s one had manual adjustments.

There’s good overall space in the rear for three adults including good knee-room even for tall people. Rear seats are easy to put down. Luggage capacity is a really good 520 litres and my car had a spare tyre.

Cubbies include a decent bucket type glovebox, huge door bins, and a slideable front armrest with a good area below.

The car is fully connected, integrating in-car connectivity and out-car connectivity with SEAT Connect. You can control the audio, phone, navigation with voice control. Smaller Type C USB connectors are provided front and back but didn’t fit my larger older type USB leads, but the wireless phone charger on the central stack was there to help. I particularly liked the large infotainment system and the colourful graphics, typical Volkswagen. Full Link includes wireless access to both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Customers can choose between petrol and diesel engines; besides manuals, a DSG automatic is available for both.

Petrols are a 1.0, 110hp manual and a 1.5, 150hp M/T; diesels are a 2.0 outputting 115hp and 150hp. SEAT point to an average C02 reduction of -8.6pc on WLTP cycle on these engines. Petrol units now start at 140g; diesels at 130g - meeting strict Euro 6AP emissions standards.

My Xperience 2.0 150hp TDI had the 7-speed automatic transmission (€280 annual road tax) and came in a very attractive Rodium Grey exterior colour. The car’s appearance didn’t appear too dark with the tinted rear windows.

With less people now opting to buy diesel, I expect the 1.5 petrol will be the bigger seller, but I found the diesel to be a very good performer on the road with good handling and cornering and would thoroughly recommend it for those who do the mileage to warrant buying it. Diesels will be around for many years yet.

Drive modes are Eco, Normal, Sport and Individual. The sport suspension setup is tuned specifically to deliver an involving drive.

While the claimed mileage is 5.2 L/100km (54mpg), my trip computer registered 4.4 L/100kms (64mpg) after a few days of driving which is really a quite excellent return.

I found overall visibility to be good especially from the front/side with the separate location of the side mirrors not blocking my view.

Standard features on my Xperience trim included 18-inch alloy wheels, brushed metal roof rails/window surrounds, front and rear parking sensors, Auto High Beam, LED front fog lights, black leather interior, heated front seats, two zone air conditioning, a 9.2 inch Navigation System, Bluetooth, and rear view camera.

A range of new advanced driver assistance systems help make the Ateca one of the safest cars in its segment - Emergency Auto Braking, Pre-Crash Assist, Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control,Travel Assist, Side and Exit Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Park Assist and Lane Assist to name but some.

The SE entry level petrol has an RRP of €31,910 while my mid-way Xperience trim was priced at €43,820 with the added option of the Metallic Paint bringing the total cost to €44,546.

Ateca is designed and developed in Barcelona and produced in Kvasiny in the Czech Republic.

