Motorist injured in single vehicle collision in Ballyshannon

The north bound lane of the Ballyshannon bypass has reopened to traffic again following a single vehicle collision this morning (Saturday, June 4).

Emergency services attended the scene of the crash, however the motorists suffered only minor injuries.

Motorists are expected to heavy traffic around Ballyshannon this weekend due to the ongoing Rory Gallagher Festival.

The two motorcyclists, men aged in their 50s and 60s, were killed on the M50 yesterday.

Elsewhere, a woman has died and two children are receiving treatment in hospital after a car in which they were travelling entered the River Lee in Cork City.

The incident happened at Kennedy Quay at around 8.45pm last night.

The children were taken from the water and suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are receiving treatment at Cork University Hospital.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on the woman's body.

The car has been removed for technical examinations.

Gardaí say they are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

Gardai are asking people to be careful and slow down while driving in the busy Bank Holiday traffic.