Search

28/10/2021

Cost of living: Sinn Féin launch survey about the impact of rising costs

Cost of living: Sinn Féin launch survey about the impact of rising costs

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Email:

clodagh.nagle@iconicnews.ie

Sinn Féin has recently launched a survey about the impact of the cost of living and the rise of expenses in Ireland.

The survey is inviting people to share their stories of how the rising costs of rent, childcare, energy bills, and other daily expenses are impacting them.

Sinn Fein TD Kathleen Funchion said it is clear that families and workers are facing serious challenges with the rising cost of living.

"From soaring energy prices to eye-watering rents and expanding childcare costs, many households are struggling to make ends meet." she added. 

Sinn Féin said the Government’s Budget saw far too little support for families and workers, with nothing outlined to substantially address sky-high childcare costs or rents and this government failed to act and address the cost of living crisis. 

“This shows how out-of-touch this government is when it comes to understanding the needs of ordinary people." added Deputy Funchion.

To participate in the survey and to share how the rising cost of living has affected you, click here

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media