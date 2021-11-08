Chief Medical Officer advises public to leave premises if not asked for Covid cert

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Tony Holohan has urged the public to walk away from any hospitality business that does not ask for a Covid digital cert.

Dr Holohan made the comments on Twitter on Saturday, November 6 to say:

"If you are in an an environment where you're not asked for your COVID cert or where hand washing facilities are not present, or mask wearing is not as it should be - you should look at that as a riskier environment than it should be, and you should feel empowered to leave."

The CMO has also issued a strong warning to pubs ahead of Tuesday's meeting between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the hospitality industry.

The Taoiseach called the meeting to discuss the latest data with publicans, after concerns the sector is not following all guidelines.

According to the latest survey from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), the number of people who haven't had their Covid certs checked in pubs has risen from 21 per cent to 37 per cent.

The ESRI survey which analyses behaviour and attitudes around Covid-19 every two weeks showed that one in five people take precautions including mask-wearing less than half of the time even though most people follow the guidance most of the time.

Dr. Tony Holohan added: "While it is wonderful to see the continued re-opening of our society, it is important that we continue to be conscious of the vulnerable people in our lives.

"It's important that businesses that are open, that they follow the protocols and I know that many of the businesses that I've been in are doing very, very well. They are asking for vaccination certs and they are providing safe spaces for people.

“But if we see places that aren’t safe, it is best not to go into those and we need to try and encourage businesses to follow the protocols as well as possible.

“All of this helps us to keep places open while we have a Covid risk in our communities.”

The CMO also called on the public to "recognise risk environments" and to be "aware of the kinds of activities that we're involved in that do constitute a higher risk of transmission".

He also urged people to reduce their number of social contacts as much as they "reasonably can" and to stay away from as many high-risk activities as possible over a period time.