Almost 300 patients on trolleys today in twenty four hospitals across Ireland
Two hundred and seventy three patients are waiting on trolleys this morning, according to data from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).
Of the almost three hundred admitted patients waiting for beds, 213 are waiting in the emergency department while 60 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
Letterkenny University Hospital is the most overcrowded in the country today, with 49 people waiting for a bed, followed closely by University Hospital Limerick, where 43 people are waiting.
Out of thirty two hospitals included in the report, just eight are free from overcrowding including three in Dublin and the Eastern region.
These include Beaumont Hospital, Connelly Hospital, Naas General, Bantry Hospital, Mid-Western Regional Hospital Ennis, Nenagh General Hospital, Our Lady's Hospital Navan and Portiuncula Hospital.
Twenty one people are waiting for beds at Mercy University Hospital in Cork, with 17 at Cork University Hospital and14 at University Hospital Galway.
Twelve each are on trolleys at Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, and St Luke's General Hospital Kilkenny.
