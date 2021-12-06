€2m tech investment for people with disabilities to 'claim their rights as equal citizens'

Two million euro has been invested in technology for people with disabilities to "claim their rights as equal citizens".

Minister of State for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte, made the announcement yesterday and is calling for projects under the new once-off Digital and Assistive Technology Fund.

Managed by the National Clinical Programme for People with Disability (NCPPD) and Disability Operations areas of the HSE, it aims to enrich the participation and independence of people with disabilities.

Speaking on the news, Minister Rabbitte said, "Assistive technologies can range from wheelchairs, a magnifying glass for someone with a visual impairment, a smartphone app, or a smart speaker. The Irish government has ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), and an important part of this is right of people to access DAT.

"This fund however is also about creating broader systems strengthening, greater interoperability and sharing of resources across organisations."

The objective is to improve access to digital and assistive technologies (DAT) for people with disabilities, improve independence and participation, and reduce social isolation.

It will reportedly facilitate a disabled person and their service provider-led approach to deliver more accessible and efficient DAT services.

It's also hoped that sharing DAT resources across organisations providing services to people with disabilities can be initiated as well.