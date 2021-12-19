Search

19 Dec 2021

Sixth child dies after bouncy castle tragedy

Sixth child dies in Australia after bouncy castle tragedy

A sixth child has died following an incident in an Australian town in which a bouncy castle was lifted into the air by a gust of wind.

Eleven-year-old Chace Harrison died in hospital on Sunday, said Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine.

Two other children remain in a critical condition and one is recovering at home following the incident in the island state of Tasmania on Thursday.

Children at the Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport were celebrating the end of the school year when a sudden gust of wind lifted the bouncy castle almost 10 meters (33 feet) into the air.

“Our thoughts continue to be with his family and all other families and loved ones of the children involved,” AAP quoted Mr Hine as saying.

The state was “working tirelessly with all parties concerned to ensure the extensive investigation is completed as a matter of priority for the coroner,” Mr Hine said.

That would include interviewing witnesses and analysing information on the weather at the time of the incident, he said. Forensic child interviewers were also being sent to the island to aid in the investigation and help children suffering from emotional trauma.

Christmas lights have been turned off and a candlelit vigil was held on Friday in remembrance of the boys and girls aged 11 and 12 who died in the incident.

The township, with a population around 25,000, has rallied to support the families of the victims and the wider community around the school.

