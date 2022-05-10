Registration now open for new Community Centre Investment Fund

The formal application process will open on Tuesday June 7 and closes on Thursday July 14, 2022
The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced registration is now open for a new €15 million capital fund for the upgrade and refurbishment of Community Centres.
All interested applicants must register online at gov.ie/CommunityCentresFund
Registration for the fund must be completed prior to submitting a formal application.
The Community Centre Investment Fund will provide grants for larger projects, over €10,000 up to a maximum contribution of €300,000 towards capital costs.
Applications under Category 2 and 3 must include a minimum contribution of 5% of the total project costs from the applicants own funds.
Funding is available for capital works such as:
The formal application process will open on Tuesday June 7 and closes on Thursday July 14, 2022.
The Minister also announced that her Department will host online information sessions on: Wednesday May 18 from 2:30 – 4pm and Wednesday June 1 from 2:30 – 4pm.
These information sessions will provide guidance on the application process.
Applicants can also register to attend an information session at gov.ie/CommunityCentresFund.
Minister Humphreys said:
“Our local community centres & parish halls are the heart of our towns, villages & parishes. Many of them need improvement works and that is why I have put this new fund in place.
“I am encouraging all community groups to look at this fund and think about how they can use it to improve their own local parish hall or community centre.
“It’s vitally important for local groups and organisations to:
Complete the online registration process and attend the information sessions and learn about the application process and criteria before submitting their formal application.
“Completing these 2 important steps will help to ensure your organisation is well placed to submit a strong application to this Fund”
