24 May 2022

FSAI issues alert warning customers of snack product with obscured allergen section

Reporter:

Reporter

24 May 2022 4:58 PM

An alert has been issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) for customers who have purchased a snack product with an obscured allergy warning section. 

According to the FSAI, milk was detected in a batch of Jack 'n Jill Chicharron ni Mang Juan - Espesyal Suka't Sili (pack size 90g), which may also contain egg, fish and soybean. 

The 'may contain' warning section was discovered to be obscured by a sticker in error. 

This makes the implicated batch (best before date October 15 2022) unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of milk, egg, fish and soybean. 

