Search

01 Jul 2022

Basic Payment Scheme Refund of more than €20m announced for over 100,000 farmers across Ireland

Basic Payment Scheme Refund of more than €20m announced for over 100,000 farmers across Ireland

Basic Payment Scheme Refund of more than €20m announced for over 100,000 farmers across Ireland

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

01 Jul 2022 4:23 PM

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD, announced on Friday (June 1) the commencement of payments of over €21.7 million to approximately 100,000 farmers.

This money was deducted from 2020 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) payments under Financial Discipline and is now being reimbursed to farmers in line with the EU regulations.

Minister McConalogue stated, "I am pleased to confirm that these payments are now being reimbursed to eligible farmers. These payments will bring the total paid to Irish farmers under the 2020 Basic Payment Scheme to over €1.183 billion."

  • The financial discipline mechanism is part of the annual budgetary procedure of the European Union.
  • The financial discipline mechanism involves a monetary deduction (2.9% for the 2020 reduction) from some direct payments for the provision of a financial Crisis Reserve for the European Union.
  • The Crisis Reserve is intended to provide additional support for the agricultural sector in the case of major crises affecting agricultural production or distribution.
  • If the Crisis Reserve is not activated in the financial year, or it is not fully utilised, the unused balance is refunded to farmers in the subsequent financial year
     

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media