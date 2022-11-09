Search

09 Nov 2022

McConalogue ‘surprised’ and ‘disappointed’ by MacSharry resignation

McConalogue ‘surprised’ and ‘disappointed’ by MacSharry resignation

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 5:52 PM

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has said he is “disappointed” and “surprised” by the resignation of Marc MacSharry from Fianna Fail.

Mr McConalogue also said he would have preferred the Sligo-Leitrim TD to have continued in the parliamentary party.

His comments came as Mr MacSharry claimed he was being “discriminated” against in the Dail when it came to speaking time.

An outburst by the Independent TD led to the Dail being suspended for a time on Wednesday after he refused to accept a ruling by the Leas Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly.

Mr MacSharry resigned from Fianna Fail last week over the handling of a bullying complaint against him made by a party councillor.

He also accused the Taoiseach Micheal Martin of failing to properly investigate the complaint.

The Taoiseach has strongly rejected the assertions made by Mr MacSharry.

“I’m disappointed to see that Marc (MacSharry) has decided to resign from the party,” Mr McConalogue said on Wednesday.

“I’m surprised to see that as well.

“It was a decision he made himself. He also made the decision just about a year ago to resign from the parliamentary party himself as well.”

The minister said his “absolute preference” would be to have Mr MacSharry continue in the party “working with all of us in a constructive fashion” but that that was not the way it had worked out.

“I think the Taoiseach has also made it clear his openness to having Marc (MacSharry) back in the parliamentary party, also made it clear that the objective was to resolve the issue that had arisen as quickly as possible,” Mr McConalogue added.

“So it’s a disappointment, but we’re a voluntary organisation as a party.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media