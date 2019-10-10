Fantastic success for Trident Swim Club at first meet of the season

An 18-strong squad from Trident Swim Club travelled to the Regional Sports Centre in Athlone last weekend to take part in the first development gala of the season. After an early start to training back in mid-August, the squad were well-prepared and ready to test themselves against their peers from other clubs in the region.

The first event was the Girls’ 11 and Under Backstroke with Aoibheann Harmon taking the B gold with a time of 1:36.87, Phoebe Lynott taking B Silver in 1:37.07 and Lily McWeeney narrowly missing out on a medal but still getting her B time in 1:42.44, with a personal best (pb) of almost 10 seconds.

The 12-13 Girls were next up, with Ella Guckian achieving her ‘A’ time in 1:29.63, closely followed by the 14 and over girls Aoibhe Rynn who took B gold in 1:22.60 and Rachel O’Connor who took B silver in 1:30.15.

First up to represent the Trident boys in the 11 & under Backstroke was Luke Ruddy who achieved his B time in 1:43.70. Josh McWeeney swam in the 12-13 Boys category and also achieved his B time in 1:34.77 with a pb of more than six seconds.

Cormac Rynn ended the Backstroke category in style for the 14 & over boys, achieving his ‘A’ time in 1:16.50 with a very impressive 11 second PB.

Next up was the 200m Breaststroke event with Phoebe Lynott gaining her first ‘A’ time in 3:51.41, nearly 10 seconds inside the qualifying time. Sophie McKeon followed close behind taking the B gold in 4:01.55 and Aoibheann Harmon taking the B Silver in 4:02.51, both narrowly missing their ‘A’ times.

Also representing the 11 & under Girls was Emily Quinn who achieved her B time in 4:15.10.

The 12-13 Girls had strong representation, with Erin Bohan achieving her first ‘A’ time in 3:41.70 with a pb of more than 30 seconds and Ella McKeon gaining her 11th ‘A’ time in 3:41.70 with a pb of more than 20 seconds.

Taking the B gold, Caireann O’Grady narrowly missed out on her ‘A’ time with a time of 3:53.41.

Up once more for the 14 & over girls was Aoibhe Rynn, also achieving her ‘A’ time in 3:22.62 with a pb of more than 16 seconds.

Representing the 12-13 boys in the 200m breaststroke was Ben O’Connor who took the B gold in a time of 3:46.33 with a 14 second pb, closely followed by Cormac Rynn for the 14 & over boys who also took the B Gold in his age group with a time of 3:25.59, a pb of almost 27 seconds and only a whisker away from his ‘A’ time of 3:25.00

Trident’s U11 Girls were up once more in the 100m Freestyle with Sophie McKeon on a B time of 1:28.31 and Isabel McGrath taking the C gold on 1:32.27. Caireann O’Grady took the B silver for the 12-13 Girls in a time of 1:18.31, with her ‘A’ time of 1:17.00 almost within reach.

The 14 & over girls were once more represented by Aoibhe Rynn who took B gold in a time of 1:10.21, a fraction off her ‘A’ time of 1:10.00 and Rachel O’Connor who took B bronze in 1:16.97.

The 11 & under boys freestyle was Luke Ruddy’s chance to achieve a 14 second pb along with the C silver medal. Josh McWeeney shaved more than four seconds off his time to take the C bronze in 1:28.20 in the 12-13 category and Cormac Rynn took the B gold for the 14 & over boys in a time of 1:08.83, less than a second off his ‘A’ time of 1:08.00.

The final event of the day was the 100m Individual Medley with the U11 Girls up first. Phoebe Lynott achieved a time of 1:37.15 with a pb of almost six seconds to take the B silver.

Team-mate Sophie McKeon took the B bronze in a time of 1:37.78 with Aoibheann Harmon not far behind on a B time of 1:38.47, a PB of almost six seconds.

Lily McWeeney took the C gold medal with a 15 second pb in a time of 1:46.42 and Emily Quinn finished with a pb and a C time of 1:55.26.

In the 12-13 Girls category, Ella Guckian achieved a time of 1:32.13 taking the B Gold medal and Caireann O’Grady wasn’t far behind on 1:34.28 taking the B bronze. Erin Bohan achieved a B time of 1:39.29 and Rachel O’Connor swam the last girls’ race of the day in a time of 1:26.34 to take the B gold in the Girls 14 & over event.

It was left to Trident’s 11 & under boys Luke Ruddy and Richie Gavican to end the gala by achieving C times of 1:53.02 and 1:53.12 respectively in the 100m Individual medley.

18 swimmers, 34 pbs, 21 medals and 6 ‘A’ times - not a bad start to the season for Trident! With a heavy competition schedule ahead including the Connacht Minor Schools Championships and the Regional Qualifying Meet in Castlebar, training continues at full pace for the club over the coming weeks.

For more information on Trident Swim Club and membership enquiries, please contact Samantha Weaver on 083-160-2043 and follow us on Facebook at Trident Swim Club Carrick on Shannon.