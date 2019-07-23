Heroin and Cannabis with street value of €117,000 seized during Dublin searches
Two men were arrested at the scene in connection with this investigation and are currently detained at Clondalkin Garda station under Section 2 - Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Some of the drugs seized yesterday.
As a result of an investigation by the Clondalkin Drugs Unit into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Clondalkin area a premises in Ashwood Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 was searched yesterday, Monday, July 22, 2019.
During the course of the search Gardaí recovered Heroin (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €115,600 and Cannabis (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €2,000.
