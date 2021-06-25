Department of Health releases latest number of Covid-19 cases

The Department of Health has reported 380 new Covid-19 cases, while the number of patients in intensive care is unchanged at 13.

The number of cases may change due to future data validation following the cyber attack on the Health Service Executive's system.

The Chief Executive of the HSE has also said that Ireland is in a stronger position as it faces the threat posed by the Delta variant, but uncertainty and concerns remains.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Paul Reid said that there are less hospitalisations and more of the population vaccinated, with 36 patients in hospitals with Covid-19 today.

He said the Government will have to weigh up the data and also consider that the Delta variant poses "a real and significant threat" while also "trying to protect the gains made" as it decides on further reopening.

Mr Reid said that 84% of cases of the Delta variant are in the under 45s.

The Taoiseach Michael Martin has stated that "we need to get down to the younger age cohorts more quickly if we possibly can, and get them protected".