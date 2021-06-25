Must see video - A regency lifestyle awaits you with this stunning period property

Tully Lodge is an eight bedroom Regency period residence on just over 16 Acres at Kilmore, Co. Roscommon, just outside Carrick-on-Shannon. This impressive residence is set in mature parkland creating the most amazing setting that only 150 years could create.

From the Gate House at the main gate you travel c.200 meters along a winding treelined main drive to the residence where one will note the Regency features are immediately apparent.

The outer foyer is formal and leads to the central foyer and stair hall. Off this are two very large reception rooms of a style and scale that is essential to a proper period residence. Also, on the ground floor are two bedrooms and a large dual aspect kitchen plus some service rooms.

Upstairs there are six more bedrooms and a study. These have a suitable scale with high ceilings, shuttered windows, most with ensuites. The stair hall and the first floor landing are very notable with vaulted ceilings and scrolled balustrade.

To the North East and adjoining the Residence is an enclosed Courtyard with outbuildings on the opposing side. These are in need of repair but provide a basis for the restoration of an impressive space.

Local auctioneer Joe Brady from REA Brady, who are bringing this property to the market stated "We believe that Tully Lodge was first completed to its current configuration around 1830. It would have been the seat for a much larger holding including tenanted farms. The old stable yard which stands away from the residence is of significant scale and point to that history and size. For buyers with an equestrian requirement there is opportunity to restore all or parts of this complex."

In 1989, Tully Lodge benefited from significant renovations and improvements. At that time the roof was replaced, mechanical systems were upgraded and six new bathrooms were installed in the process dealing with some big ticket items.

Now the property is in need of some more TLC. With a kind and sympathetic hand, the new owner has an excellent opportunity to restore Tully Lodge to its former glory.

Tully Lodge is located near the village of Kilmore, Co. Roscommon, just 10 minutes from Carrick on Shannon and just c.1.5km from the River Shannon.

For further information contact REA Brady on 071 96 22 444.