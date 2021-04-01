Funding for built heritage projects In Leitrim

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, TD, today announced that heritage projects across every county in the country will benefit from a total of €3m under this year’s Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS).

The heritage projects in Leitrim to receive funding are:

Lurganboy Lodge, Barrackpark, Lurganboy, Manorhamilton

Historic window glass conservation/protection

€15,000.00

Goods Shed at Killananima, Dromahaire

Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork

€15,000.00

Summerhaven House, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon

Rainwater goods repair/replacement

€15,000.00

The Dock Arts Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon

External joinery repair

€5,650.00

Water Tower, Drumshanbo

Reinstatement of architectural features

€5,507.00

In addition to supporting owners and custodians of historic and protected structures to safeguard and maintain their properties, this funding will also provide a welcome boost to local construction and heritage trades by facilitating works with a total value of over €15.5m and leveraging an estimated 19,000 days’ labour.

The announcement follows the decision by Cabinet earlier this week to implement a limited, phased easing of restrictions from April until a substantial level of vaccination has been achieved, in the hope that a full re-opening of construction activity can be considered in early May.

Today’s announcement allows owners and custodians to begin to plan for the months ahead. All work must, of course, be carried out in full compliance with Government/HSE guidance on Covid-19.