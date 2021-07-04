Man was ‘not able to string a sentence together’

Carrick-on-Shannon courthouse
William Christopher Stokes, 3 Rosebank, Carrick-on-Shannon was convicted and fined €200 for intoxication in a public place and €200 for abusive and threatening behaviour at Shannonside View, Carrick-on-Shannon on July 26, 2020.
Mr Stokes did not appear in court to face the charges.
Gardai were called to a report of a disturbance at Shannonside View, Carrick-on-Shannon at 1.15am on July 26, 2020.
Mr Stokes was found roaring and shouting and refused to leave the area when directed by gardai.
The prosecuting garda said the defendant was so intoxicated “he was not able to string a sentence together.”
