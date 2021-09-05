Carrick-on-Shannon named in top 20 places to live

leitrim's county town Carrick-on-Shannon has been named in the 20-strong longlist in the Irish Times Best Place to Live in Ireland 2021 competition, which is supported by Randox Health.

More than 2,400 members of the public nominated 470 locations in every county in Ireland.

Each place is judged on criteria including natural amenities; buildings; community initiatives and spirit; the presence of clubs, societies and activities; good local services; diversity; a welcome for outsiders; transport links; employment opportunities; the price of property and housing supply; cost of living; digital links for distance working; safety and security.

The winner will be announced in late September.

Carrick-on-Shannon

Population: 4,062

Average house price: €121,421 (€144,846 when a recent group sale is excluded.)

Nominated by: Lola Gonzalez

Total nominations 12



What the pitch says: “Carrick-on-Shannon is the best place to live because of its natural beauty and tranquillity. I’m a migrant who arrived six years ago to lovely Leitrim and I felt its magic from the first day. I was charmed by its unspoiled beauty. I was swayed by the spirit of its people. It’s a slow pace of life but so much better for the soul. A great part of Ireland to connect with nature.”



What The Irish Times says: “The river and the surrounding scenic countryside make it special. For its size, it has a very vibrant atmosphere, complemented by a good community spirit. People in Carrick are welcoming to newcomers and visitors, and the Kurdish community in the town speak about how so many locals went out of their way to make them feel at home.”