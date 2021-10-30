Search

Be aware of your pet's safety this Halloween

ISPCA issues pet safety tips for a safe Halloween

With Halloween fast approaching, Dogs Trust is issuing advice to help dog owners keep their pets safe at what is often the most stressful time of year for pooches.
As dogs’ hearing is approximately four times more sensitive than humans, they can hear much higher frequency sounds, so the whizz, pop and bang of fireworks can be terrifyingly overwhelming for many dogs.
Research has revealed that while almost three-quarters of fearful dogs recover by the next morning following firework exposure, recovery can take up to one day in 10%, up to one week in 12%, and several weeks or even months in more than 3% of cases.

The charity has put together their top tips to help keep your dog happy:
- Make sure dogs are wearing collar and ID tags and their microchip details are up to date in case of escape
- Prepare tasty dog friendly Halloween treats, such as food filled with interactive toys in advance and consider freezing them to make them longer lasting to keep your dog busy.
- Create a cosy den or area your dog can hide safely and comfortably.
- Walk and feed your dog before the fireworks begin.
- Close the curtains, turn the lights on and put on some soothing, rhythmic music to drown out the firework noises and flashes.
- Before answering the front door to ‘trick or treaters’, make sure your dog is behind a firmly closed door inside to prevent any escape attempts.
- Dogs may not recognise people in costumes, so don’t force them to receive any unwanted attention, even from family members as they may react in fear.

