WATCH: Take a trip back in time to the 1954 World Ploughing Championships in Killarney

As any seasoned attendee will verify, the Ploughing Championships have changed exponentially over the years and it's now one of the largest exhibitions in Ireland with over 300,000 attendees every year.

As the 2020 Ploughing Championships aren't going ahead due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and we're determined to #PloughOn2020 regardless, we had dig online and found this classic clip from the 1954 World Ploughing Championships staged in Killarney, Co. Kerry.

Filmed 66 years ago by British Pathé, back then the actual ploughing competition was the sole attraction as farmers from across the world arrived in Killarney to compete for the title of 'Champion Ploughman of the World'.

Compared to the huge scale three-day event that we've become accustomed to, it's much simpler times.