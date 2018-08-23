Warning issued following reports of bogus letting agents

The Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA) has been made aware of a number of bogus letting agents and their attempts to extract financial payments from prospective tenants. These bogus agents appear in the main to operate online and are purporting to use a PSRA licence number

All Letting Agents, Auctioneers, Estate Agents and Management Agent operating in the Republic of Ireland must hold a PSRA licence to provide a property service. The individual licence is a credit card size licence which has the licensee name, photographic identification and a unique 12 digit PSRA licence number. When using a property service provider, it is advisable to ask the property service provider to show you their licence which they are obliged to have available for inspection.

Importantly, the PSRA publishes a public register of Licensed Property Services Providers where you can check the validity of a licence. The register can be found on www.psr.ie and displays both the licensee name and licence number – it is important to check that both the name and number of the agent you are in contact with correspond with the details displayed on the register.

The CEO of the PSRA, Ms Maeve Hogan stated that: “recent reports regarding bogus letting agents is a matter of grave concern for the PSRA. The month of August is a time when students are starting or returning to college or university and a higher number of lettings take place. Students seeking to rent accommodation are strongly advised to exercise vigilance to ensure they do not fall foul of bogus letting agents and are not using an unlicensed operator.”

If you are in any doubt as to whether a letting agent is licensed, you can contact the PSRA on 046 9033800 or info@psr.ie.

Unlicensed letting agents, auctioneers, estate agents and management agents are breaking the law and do not provide any consumer protection. Anyone aware of unlicensed operators is urged to contact the PSRA at info@psr.ie.