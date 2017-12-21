Leitrim deaths - December 21, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Padraig Beirne, Raheny, Dublin / Boyle, Co Roscommon



Beirne - Padraig, (Raheny and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon), (late of Independent Newspapers) - 20th December 2017, (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Ida, children - Sheragh, Alison and Mark, son-in-law Darrin, daughter-in-law Gillian, grandchildren Alannah, Molly and Ciara, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at home on Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. John the Evangelist Church, Kilbarrack on Saturday morning for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

James (Jim) Bohan, Sandymount, Dublin / Co Leitrim



BOHAN – James (Jim) (late of Sandymount and formerly Leitrim) 20th December 2017. (Peacefully) in the care of staff at the Blackrock Hospice after a brave battle. Beloved husband of 57yrs to Maureen, loving father to Eamon, Pauline, Betty and Marie. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Justine, James, Rebecca, Saoirse, Aaron and Caoimhe, sisters Mary, Kathleen and Bridget, brothers John and Eddie, sons-in-law, Vincent, Neil and Martin, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Nichols Funeral Chapel, Lombard Street East on Friday from 3pm to 6pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount, arriving for 10oc Funeral Mass and afterwards to Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Blackrock Hospice. House Private.

Nora Brady (née Maher) Finglas, Dublin / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

BRADY Nora (nee Maher), (late of Finglas, formerly of Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim), peacefully in the care of Clearbrook Nursing Home, Finglas on December 19th 2017. A beloved wife of the late Michael. Very sadly missed by her sons Gerard, Tony and John, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Alice, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal today, Thursday morning, to St. Canice’s Church, Finglas Village, for 10am Requiem Mass followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only.

Mary Guckian (née Smith), Ballinwing, Leitrim Town, Leitrim / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank and son Anthony. Sadly missed by her sons Nicholas and Eamon, daughter-in-law Marie, grandson Kieran, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Thursday 21st, at 12 noon in St. Joseph’s Church, Leitrim Village. Burial immediately afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery. House strictly private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, c/o Dermot Foley, Funeral Director, Kilmore.

Eileen Rogers (née Geelan), Feeragh, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

Unexpectedly at U.C.H.G. [Retd. N.T.] Beloved wife of Seamus and much loved mother of Harold and Jim. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters-in-law Helen and Carol, grandchildren Daniel, Joe, Liam and Tom, brother Pat, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Thursday, December 21st., at 11am. followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. No flowers please.

May they all Rest In Peace.