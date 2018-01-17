Leitrim Deaths - January 17, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

P.J. Carney Stonepark, Dromahair, Leitrim

Carney, P.J., Stonepark, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, January 15th 2018, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Dearly loved husband of Eileen and loving father of Kenneth, Christine, Eileen, Bregge, Sean, Brendan, Edel and Colette. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Rita, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Wednesday until 8pm. Removal on Thursday, January 18, to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards at Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Our Lady's Hospital patient Comfort Fund.

Rose Kehoe (née Early) Ardnehue House, Bennekerry, Carlow / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Formerly of Drumgowla, Carrick on Shannon, County Leitrim. Peacefully, in the loving care of the Management and Staff of Riverdale Nursing Home, Ballon, County Carlow. Predeceased by her husband Sean and brothers Tom and John. Deeply regretted by John, Breda, Pat, Dermot, Declan and Brendan, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, partners, brother, sisters, brothers-in- law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in McGuills Funeral Home, Bennekerry, from 3pm Wednesday January 17, with removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Bennekerry, arriving at 7pm. Funeral after 11am Mass Thursday to the adjoining cemetery.

May Rose Rest in Peace. House Private, Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to Carlow Homecare team

Brian Maguire (Junior) The Callaghs, Ballyconnell, Cavan

Brian Maguire Junior, The Callaghs, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan & formerly Boxmore Plastics, January 15, at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Paddy, Michael, Dallan, Seamus, Paul & Noel, sisters Bridie, Marie, Eileen, Catriona & Roisin, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Lawlor's funeral home, Erne hill, Belturbet today (Wednesday) from 4 o'clock with removal at 6:30 pm arriving at St. Dallan's Church, Kildallan at 7 o’clock. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Marie Flanagan (née Carney), Breffni Crescent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim / Elphin, Co Roscommon

Marie Flanagan (née Carney), Breffni Crescent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly Boheroe, Elphin, Co Roscommon. Sunday January 14, 2018 (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Daniel, Niall and Sean, daughters Sharon, Lorraine and her partner Keith, daughter-in-law Charlene, grandchildren Rhys, Rhiannon, Kodi, Elijah, Kerstin and Tegan, sister Kathleen (Ballinagare), brothers Padraig (Lucan) and Peter (Elphin), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday evening from 4pm until 8pm with removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Kathleen McCormack (née Spellman), Beech Park West, Athlone, Co Westmeath / Boyle, Co Roscommon

Formerly of Cournaglea, Boyle. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, sisters Chris and Eileen, brother PJ., in-laws, nieces Sinead, Bernadette, Eileen and Patricia, nephews Hubert, John, Jimmy and John, grandnephew Jason, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand, Athlone on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Coosan arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.

Harry Wynne, Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo

The death has occurred at Manchester Hospital, of Harry Wynne, formerly of Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo on Saturday December 20. Deeply regretted by his brother Seamus (Derryknockeran) and sister Breda (Manchester). Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church, Cloonloo on Saturday, January 20, at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.