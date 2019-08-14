Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday August 14, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Brian O'Boyle, Naas, Kildare/Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Brian O'Boyle, Naas, Co. Kildare / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly, Saturday 10th of August. Predeceased by his father Gerry and nephew Rían Shortall. Dearly missed by his loving wife Ruth, son Jim, daughter Orla, mother Mary, sisters Aileen Conlon (Carrick-on-Shannon), Grainne Boyce (Dublin) and Sheelagh Shortall (Dublin), brothers Sean (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Darragh (Leitrim Village), mother in law Bertha Patterson, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, large circle of friends and work colleagues (Bus Eireann). Reposing at his mother's residence, Park Drive, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Wednesday, 14th of August, from 4pm to 9pm with removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

Maureen Hamilton (née Oates), Sracomer, Dromahair, Leitrim

Hamilton, Maureen (nee Oates) Sracomer, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, August 11th 2019. Beloved wife of the late Vinnie Hamilton and loving sister of the late Nina Gilmartin. Dearly missed by her daughters Mary and Patricia, son Vincent, daughter-in-law Rachel, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren David, Leah, James, Michael, Lily Rose and John, her dearest sister Josephine (Kilgariff), nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Killenummery, Dromahair on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Carrowcrin Cemetery.

P.J. Moran, St. Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

P.J Moran (Retired Army 19th Battalion), St. Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 11th August 2019 (Peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maura, daughter Elaine, granddaughter Roisin, his parents John and Kathleen and brother John Francis. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons Paddy, Anthony, Raymond and Nigel, daughters Marlinda, Kathleen, Michelle and Joanne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 21 adored grandchildren,his partner Cora, brothers Michael, Bertie and Martin, sisters Joan, Catherine, Mary, Frances and Maggie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. House private from 4 o'clock on Tuesday evening, please. Family flowers ony, donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Joseph Patrick Prunty, Church St., Cootehill, Cavan / Belturbet, Cavan

Formerly of Cornagrove, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his parents James and Ann, brother Oliver, sisters Anna Maria, Christina, Margaret, Kathleen, Sheila, Bernadette and his loving partner Margaret. He will be sadly missed by his loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Lakelands Funeral Home, on Wednesday, August 14 from 1pm followed by Prayer Service and Cremation at 3pm. Memorial Mass and interment of ashes will take place at a later date.

Teresa O'Beirne, Gortnacloy, Elphin, Roscommon

At Sligo University Hospital. Teresa will be sadly missed by her loving partner Patrick (Harrington), her cherished children Sean and Amy, her parents Danny and Teresa, sisters Ann and Eileen, brothers Danny, Francis and Michael, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Wednesday (14th August) from 6pm with removal at 8.30pm to St Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Thursday (15th August) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Elphin.

Sean Lynch, The Plains, Carrowmore, Boyle, Roscommon

Sean Lynch, The Plains, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. 10th August 2019. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply mourned by his wife Caroline. Predeceased by his infant daughter Julie and infant son Micheal. Deeply mourned by daughter Lisa, son Damien, son-in-law Aidan, daughter-in-law Claire, grandchildren Rory, Sean, Enda and Ailie, step-sister Josie and extended family. Removal on Wednesday, 14th August, to arrive at St. Micheal’s Church, Cootehall for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards to Ardcarne Cemetery. House strictly private at all other times. Donations, if desired, to Sligo University Hospital c/o Higgins & Sons Funeral Directors. Family flowers only please.

Jim Maguire, Aughnakelly, Swanlinbar, Cavan and late of Freer Road, Aston, Birmingham, England

Peacefully in Birmingham, Jim's remains will arrive to Saint Mary's Church Swanlinbar and his burial will be in Saint Naile's Cemetery Kinawley. Funeral arrangements later.

Patrick Greenan, Burren, Doogarry, Killeshandra, Cavan / Belturbet, Cavan

Patrick Greenan, Burren, Doogarry, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan and formerly Staghall, Belturbet. Monday, 12th August, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Eugene. Beloved husband of June and dear father Patrick, Michelle, Patrice, Tracey, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren sisters Anna, Mary, Margaret and Breege and extended family and many friends. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St. Patrick’s Church, Kilnavart at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Florence (Fongie) Connolly, Felton Road, Boyle, Roscommon

The sudden death has occurred of Florence (Fongi) Connolly, Felton Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on the 3rd of August 2019. Deeply regretted by her loving partner James, her heartbroken children Jennifer and Stephen, grandchildren Josh, Kelly, Izzy and Sienna, her brothers and sisters, Gerard, Patricia (Pat), Thomas, Patrick (Patsy), Bernie, Edel, David and Mary Theresa, her nieces and nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Florence will be reposing in Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, on Thursday 15th August from 3.30pm to 6.30pm arriving to St Joseph's Church, Boyle at 7pm. Funeral Mass Friday 16th August at 11am with burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle.

Rita McManus nee Gaffney,Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan

Rita McManus nee Gaffney, wife of the late Edmund, Killycar, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital on 13th August 2019. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving son Joseph, sisters Phyllis and Kathleen, daughter-in-law Theresa, grandchildren Shauna, Danny, Ellie and Jodie, brother-in-law Chris, sisters-in-law Mary and Maura, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains will be reposing at the residence of her son Joseph, Drumasladdy, Belturbet, H14 P960 on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 10pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Milltown, H14 K318 for 11am Mass with burial afterwards in Drumlane Cemetery. 10.00am Mass will also be celebrated in Milltown on Thursday morning.

Eamonn Gallagher Ballyroan Park, Dublin 16, Dublin / Bundoran, Donegal

GALLAGHER, Eamonn (Professor, Faculty of Agriculture, UCD), August 11th, 2019. Ballyroan Park, D.16, formerly of Bundoran, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Newpark Care Centre. Beloved husband and best friend of Evelyn (nee Eades), much-loved father of Djinn, Shane and Ruth. Eamonn will be forever loved and sadly missed by his wife, his son and daughters and their partners, his adored grandchildren, and his relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence this Wednesday evening from 5 o’c to 7 o’c. Removal on Thursday morning to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, for Service at 10 o’c followed by Cremation. Family flowers only, please; donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul (Donation Box at Chapel). All further enquiries to Massey Bros., Templeogue Village, Ph: 01 4907601.

May they all Rest in Peace.