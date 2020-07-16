Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday July 16, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael McGee, 12 Cappagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

Michael McGee, 12 Cappagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, died on Monday, 13th of July 2020. Predeceased by his late father James. Sadly missed by his loving mother Bridget, deeply regretted by his heartbroken brothers Seamus, Thomas, Pat, sisters Breda, Maggie, Cathy, Veronica, Teresa, Mary, Anna and Jennifer. Sadly missed by nephew Kyle, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Friday, 17th of July, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, social distancing must be observed and there will be a limited number of family and friends able to enter the church.

Josephine Curry, Ballinlough, Belturbet, Cavan / Newbliss, Monaghan

Tuesday 14th July. Suddenly at her home. Predeceased by her husband John two months ago and also her brother John. Dearly beloved mother of son John, daughter Paula, daughter-in-law Michelle and partner Trevor, grandchildren Aoife, Sabhdh, Niamh, Stephen, James and Sophia, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home until removal on Saturday morning arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet on Saturday, the 18th, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, house and funeral private to family and close friends.

Teresa Doherty, (née Harrington) Dollymount, Dublin / Elphin, Roscommon

DOHERTY Teresa (nee Harrington) (Baymount Park, Dollymount, Dublin and formerly of Gortnacloy, Elphin, Co. Roscommon) July 13th. (peacefully) in her 100th year and in the loving care of Mount Hybla Private Nursing Home, Castleknock. Beloved wife of the late John and deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand nieces, great grand nephews, family, friends and neighbours.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Teresa’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family below “Condolences” or on https://www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Teresa’s Funeral Mass may be view by following the link below on Saturday (18th July) at 10.30 am. https://www.stgabrielsparish.ie/parish-webcam. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the St. Joseph’s Young Priests Society.

Paddy Corrigan, Kilconny, Belturbet, Co. Cavan

Paddy Corrigan, Kilconny, Belturbet, Co. Cavan H14 W840 Tuesday 14th July, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his daughter Fiona and sisters Kitty, May and Anne. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Trudy (Gertrude) née O’Reilly, daughters Susan McConnell (Cavan), Alma Martin (Clontarf), sons Padhraic (Manorhamilton) and Gearoid (Donabate), sisters Eileen and Bernie, brothers Owen and Noel, sons-in-law Martin, Michael and Padraig daughters-in-law Denise and Cassandra, grandchildren Doireann, Caolán, Cian, Matthew, Laoise, Mya, Clodagh, Tiarnan and Luan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Remains will be reposing at his residence until removal at 11.30am on Thursday 16th July to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Staghall for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The online condolences page below may be used to offer your sympathies to the family. Due to Covid 19 regulations along with HSE advice, the Funeral Mass will be private for family and close friends.

Dennis (Denny) Lynch, Cnoc an Tobhair, Arigna, Co. Roscommon

Dennis (Denny) Lynch, Cnoc an Tobhair, Arigna, Co. Roscommon. July 12th 2020. Suddenly at his home, surrounded by his family. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Claire, sons and daughters, Tommy, Kevin, Seamus, Sandra, Christina, Siobhán and Bernadette, son-in-law Maxwell, grandsons Jayden and Ryan, brother Thomas, sisters Margaret, Mary and Geraldine, nieces, nephews, all extended family, friends, neighbours.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception of B. V. M., Arigna, on Friday (17th July) at 12.00 noon. Interment afterwards in Arigna Cemetery. Denny’s funeral will take place in private (strictly family only please) in accordance with the current government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings. Messages for the family can be left on the condolence link below. The family appreciate your sympathy and support at this time.

Anna Crowe (née Turbett), Connecticut, America and formerly of Corlasko, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Anna Crowe (nee Turbett), New Haven, Connecticut, America and formerly of Corlasko, Kilnagross, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim. Sadly missed by her brother Brendan, sisters Olive (England) and Christina (America). Predeceased by her parents Lizzie and Josie, brothers Sonny and Johnny and sisters Josephine and Noreen. Funeral in America on Thursday at 11am (Irish time 4pm) the 16th of July 2020. For those who would like to leave a personal message of condolence, please click on the condolences section below. To live stream the Church click on https://stpioofpietrelcinaeh.com/. House private, please.

Elaine Farthing, Five Mile Race, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Derry

Elaine Farthing, Five Mile Race, Manorhamilton, Co.Leitrim and late of Derry and Barcelona, July 11th 2020, Dearly loved wife of Eamon Costello. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sisters, brother, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) on Thursday, July 16, from 10am with Celebration of Life at 11am. Cremation will follow in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin arriving at 3pm. Reposing, Celebration of Life and cremation are private to family and friends only.

Frank Dolan, Gortnaderry, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Frank Dolan, Gortnaderry, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim. R.I.P. Former employee of the North Western Health Board. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary and much loved father of Damien and Aoife, son-in-law Gerry, daughter-in-law Clare, grandchildren Gavin, Tara, Alanna, Oisin, Sarah, Joe and Anna. Also sadly missed by his brothers Ben, Chris, Alfie and sister Mary, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. In line with HSE Guidelines Frank's funeral will be held in private. A memorial Mass to celebrate Frank's life will be held at a later date. Donations if so desired in lieu of The Dialysis Unit at Sligo University Hospital.

Michael Roberts, 27 Sean Lee Drive, Belturbet, Cavan

Michael Roberts, 27 Sean Lee Drive, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, Monday, July 13th 2020, peacefully in the Lisdarn Unit Cavan. Michael will be sadly missed by his neighbours and friends. Service in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Saturday afternoon, July 18, at 2pm followed by cremation.

May they all rest in peace.