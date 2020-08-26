Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday August 26, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John Owens, St. Francis Terrace, Athlone, Westmeath / Leitrim

Peacefully, on 24th August 2020. St. Francis Terrace and formerly of Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, daughter Sara, son Jonathan, grandson Lorcan, brother Bernard, sisters Rosaleen and Margaret, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and by adhering to government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for John for family members only. If you wish to express your sympathies or pay your respects, please do so personally by phone or text or use the online condolences below, or Mass cards by post. For anyone who wish to watch John's Funeral Mass online please click on the live streaming link below on Thursday at 10.30am: https://www.churchservices.tv/athlonestmarys

Margaret McKeon (née Hanley), Aughatowney, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully at Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit. (Non Covid Related). She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary (Boyle) Killybegs, Mona (Creamer) and her son Padraig, her sisters Theresa (Clark) & Rosie (Ryan) (both in Manchester), her sons-in-law Patsy Creamer & Charles Boyle and her daughter-in-law Olivia McKeon, her beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from her home on Wednesday at 2.30pm (approx.) arriving to St. Patrick’s Church Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh cemetery. Owing to current Government and HSE guidelines, Margaret’s home and Funeral Mass will be private to family and close friends. Messages of condolence may be entered in the 'Condolences' section below. The family appreciates your understanding, sympathy and support at this sad time. The Funeral Mass will be available to view on-line at churchtv.ie/ballinamore.

Canon P.J. Corrigan, Ernehill, Belturbet, Cavan

Canon P.J. Corrigan, Ernehill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, peacefully at his residence on Monday 24th August 2020. Predeceased by his parents, Ellen (née Farrelly) and Patrick Corrigan, his brother Philip and brothers-in-law Paddy Donohoe and Conal Lynch. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary Donohoe, (Cavan) and Margaret Lynch, (Ballyjamesduff), sister-in-law Bridie Corrigan, (Coppenagh,Virginia), nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours, Monsignor Liam Kelly and clergy of the Diocese of Kilmore, his former parishioners and his many dear friends. Funeral Mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet at 12 noon on Wednesday, 26th August, with burial afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery. Due to current government and HSE regulations regarding Covid-19, Canon P.J.’s Funeral Mass will be private to family, relatives please. The Funeral Mass can be viewed at the following link https://vimeo.com/451187936

Patsy (Packie) Darcy,Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Cavan

Peacefully at Barnet General Hospital, North London surrounded by his loving family on August 24th 2020. Predeceased by his parents John & Nora and his dear brother Hughie. Loving father of Kevin (Hertfordshire), Jake (Japan), Jack, Shannen & Korah (Granard, Co. Longford); muchloved brother of Margaret (London), Kathleen Lyons (Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry), Johnny (London), Bridie Loughlin (Dowra, Co. Leitrim), Eamonn (Gubaveeney), Eugene (London) & Patricia (London). He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Sara, Kevin’s partner Nicky, his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, in-laws, aunts, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Funeral and burial will take place in London. In accordance with N.H.S guidelines regarding COVID–19 and in the best interest of public health the funeral will be restricted to family members only. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated by all the Darcy family at this very difficult time. A Memorial Mass for the repose of his soul will take place at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, Co. Cavan at a later date which will be confirmed in due course.

Ann Margaret (Peggy) Breslin (née Heslin) Rockbarton Green, Salthill, Galway / Roscommon

Late of Northyard, Scramogue, Co. Roscommon. (Peacefully) at UCHG. Predeceased by her parents Terrence and Annie, brothers Frank, Sean and her twin brother Kevin. Peggy is deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband John Joe and their children Karen (Cronin), Mark, David, Michelle (Corcoran) and Adrian, her adored grandchildren Gary, Dean, Nicole, Ciaran, Josh, Sean, Rhys and Evan, great grandchildren Charlotte and Tadgh, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Wednesday morning (26th August) to the Church of Christ the King, Salthill, to arrive for private Funeral Mass at 11am. The Mass will be streamed live on www.salthillparish.ie. Burial afterwards in Killina Cemetery, Elphin, Co. Roscommon. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, Peggy's Funeral Mass and burial are private to family and close friends only.

May they all Rest in Peace