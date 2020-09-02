Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday September 2, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John James (Jimmy) Dolan, Magurk, Leckaun, Newtownmanor, Co. Leitrim

John James Dolan, affectionately known as Jimmy, Magurk, Leckaun, Newtownmanor, Co. Leitrim, August 30th 2020, peacefully, at home. Loving husband of Lily and dearly loved dad of John, Philip and his wife Sinaoife, Linda and her partner Frank. Deeply regretted by his grandchildren Jamie, Isobelle and Joanna, sisters Teresa, Mary and Bedelia, sister in law Marie (Dolan) brother of the late Mattie, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home, house private to family and close friends, in accordance with the current Government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings. Removal on Tuesday to Mary Mother of God Church, Newtownmanor, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Palliative Care.

Phyllis McLoone, formerly of Market Street, Ballyshannon/Fanad, Co. Donegal

Reposing at the residence of her son Padraig and daughter in law Annie, Fanad, Co. Donegal. Funeral to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Wednesday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o'clock, followed by interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Beloved wife of the Late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her sons Padraig, daughter in law Annie (Fanad), Aidan, daughter in law Janet (Dublin), Sean, partner Breid (Donegal Town), her daughter Ann (Fanad), grandchildren and entire family circle and friends.

Due to the current restrictions and in line with government guidelines, the family home, Mass, and burial will be private to family only. Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so below in the condolences book or through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, on 087 2485819. The Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

John (Sonny) Murray, Lisheenkyle, Oranmore, Galway/Aghacashel, Leitrim

John (Sonny) Murray, Lisheenkyle, Oranmore, Co. Galway and formerly Aghacashel, Co. Leitrim. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Elizabeth, sons Fergal, Brian, Padraig and Shane, daughters Assumpta (Feeney), Gloria and Jannette, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Mary, son-in-law Floyd, beloved grandchildren Conor, Louise, Andrew, Noah, Méabh, Hannah, Aoibhín, Brynn, Lily-Rae and Torin, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry for Requiem Mass at 11:30am which will be streamed live on the following link https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-parish-1. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital, Galway.

Mary Mulvihill, 8 Green Hills, Ballinameen, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Mary Mulvihill (nee Butler), 8 Green Hills, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Sunday August 30th, peacefully, and surrounded by her loving family at St Luke's Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Frank, sons Brendan, Eamonn and Declan, sister Peggy (Frenchpark, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon), daughters in law Rachel and Nikki, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in law, niece and nephews, nieces in law and nephews in law, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass in St Attracta's Church, Ballinameen, at 12 noon Wednesday 2nd of September, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, Mass will be restricted to family and close friends only. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Friends of St Luke's Hospital, Rathgar, Co Dublin. House private, please. Further enquiries to Higgins and Sons, Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen on 086-2328291.

Lisa Kilcullen, Kilnamonagh, Collooney, Sligo

Late of Cuilbeg, Carraroe, Sligo. Unexpectedly at her home, beloved and cherished Mother of Keelan & Leon, sadly missed by her Mother Evelyn and Father Brendan, sisters Vanessa & Karen, nieces Hayley, Sadie and Sienna, brother-in-law David, uncles and aunts, cousins and friends. Remains reposing at the home of her parents Brendan & Evelyn Kilcullen, Cuilbeg, Carraroe on Wednesday evening from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock, for family and close friends. House private at all other times. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Collooney arriving for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass followed by burial in Saint Brigid's Cemetery, Abbeytown, Ballisodare. Due to Government directives and HSE guidelines, Funeral mass is for family and close friends.

James Fitzsimons, Markree, Collooney, Sligo / Tyrrellspass, Westmeath

James Fitzsimons Markree, Collooney, Co. Sligo / Ankerland, Fore, Co. Westmeath. James passed away peacefully on 30th August in the loving care of his sister Olive and her family at her residence after a long illness bravely bourne. Predeceased by his wife Evelyn his parents and brothers. Survived by his son John, sisters Nora, Katie, Patti and Olive, brother-in-law George, nieces, nephews, relatives and many great friends. Due to Government and HSE guidelines a private Funeral Mass will take place for family and close friends in St. Stephens Church, Tyrrellspass (N91PE00), Wednesday, 2nd September, 2020 for 2pm Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed on www.ourlittleparish.ie. House private please. A special thanks to Mark Wrights Pharmacy, Public Health Nursing Service and Palliative Care Services.

May they all Rest in Peace.