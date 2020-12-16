Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday December 16, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Tommy McPartlan, Corry, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occured of Tommy McPartlan, Corry, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Lily, sons Kevin and Colm, daughters Caitriona and Sinéad, daughters in law Mary and Elizabeth, sons in law Martin and Peter, his dearest grandchildren Abbie, Adah, Elon, Ria, Callen, Molly, Becky and Leanne, sisters Mary and Noreen, brother Patrick, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Tommy is reposing at his late residence but due to Covid 19 restrictions and according to Government advice and with heartfelt regret, the house is strictly private to family only. Tommy's funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Colmcille's Church, Newbridge for Funeral Mass at 12.00pm. Burial to follow in Drumkeerin Cemetery. Funeral Mass is restricted to 25 family members only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed as follows: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgZ_2R2ra6WcLRzUVCGum8A/live

Declan Prunty, Gleann na Carraige, Edenderry, Offaly / Swanlinbar, Cavan

Formerly of Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan. Unexpectedly, at home. Sadly missed by his brother Oliver (Donegal), sister Ann (Sandyford, Dublin), sister-in-law Marian, close friend Lena, nephew, nieces, relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues.

Due to the current restrictions there will be a family Funeral for Declan on Wednesday at 12.00 in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in Staghall Cemetery, Belturbet, Co. Cavan at 3.15pm (approx). You can take part in Declan's funeral Mass on Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

John Kelly, Cornagher, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of John Kelly, Cornagher, Cloone, Co Leitrim, Sunday, December 13th, peacefully at Arus Carolan, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents John Patrick and Bridget, his brothers: Pat Joe and Benny. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary T, sons: John and Brendan, grandchildren; Orna, Aaron, Jennifer, Ezra and Cohon, John's partner Laura and Brendan's partner Catherine, sisters; Sr Dympna (Edgeworthstown), Bridie (England), Tess (England), Josie (Ck-on-Shannon), Eileen (Clare), brothers; Cathal (Cavan), Tom (Mohill), Gerry (Dublin), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. John's remains will lie in repose at his home privately to family, neighbours and close friends only, due to COVID restrictions.

John's funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, 16th December, at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Cloone, followed by interment in the new cemetery. In compliance with level 3 restrictions on public gatherings, John's funeral Mass will be private to family and close friends, restricted to 25 people only. John's funeral mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchtv.ie/cloone.html Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund, Arus Carolan, Mohill C/O McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone.

Tommy Beirne, Knocklongford, Mohill, Leitrim / Whitehall, Roscommon

Tommy Beirne, Knocklongford, Mohill Co Leitrim and formerly Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Co, Roscommon, December 14th 2020 peacefully in the excellent care of the nurses and Staff at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, predeceased by his parents Pat and Teresa, brother Charlie and nephew Michael, sadly missed by his brother Pat, sister in law Mary, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grand nieces, great-grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Tommy’s funeral will be private, restricted to 25 family and close friends. Tommy will repose at the home of his brother and sister in law Pat and Mary, Carolan Court, Mohill Tuesday from 5pm until 8pm, family and friends welcome while observing social distancing and wearing masks. Tommy’s funeral cortege will leave Pat’s home Wednesday at 11.30 am to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the family plot, Kilbarry cemetery, Tarmonbarry, Co. Roscommon. Tommy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Stephen O'Reilly, Drumconlester, Killeshandra, Cavan

Stephen O'Reilly, Drumconlester, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 14th December 2020, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his siblings Anne, Maura, Michael, Packie Joe, Phil and James. Beloved husband of Bridie and dear father of James, Eamon and Karl. Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Kathleen and Margaret, brothers Tommy, John, Benny and Eddie, daughters-in-law Nollaig and Geraldine, much loved grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home until removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra, for 12pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private to family and neighbours only please. Due to ongoing health concerns and current government restrictions, Stephen's Funeral Mass will remain private, but can be viewed live online at www.churchtv.ie/killeshandra

Martin Flanagan, 12 Lisnafin Park, Strabane, Tyrone / Ballyshannon, Donegal

The death has taken place December 14th 2020 at his home of Martin Flanagan - 12 Lisnafin Park, Strabane and formerly of Ballyshannon and Lifford. Beloved husband of Martina, much loved father of Shannon and Seana and son of the late James and Mary Ellen Flanagan.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday (December 17th) at 9.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. In accordance with current restrictions (re:Coronavirus) the house, funeral and crematorium will be private to family only please. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

May they all Rest in Peace